PM Modi meets semicon CEOs, says India should aspire to be among early leaders in emerging technologies

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of close collaboration between the Government and the semiconductor industry in shaping India’s technology future during the meeting with leading CEOs of semiconductor industry today, September 16. He highlighted India’s strong foundation of talent, technology adoption and infrastructure, and called for greater industry participation in skilling, innovation and emerging technologies such as AI and Quantum Computing.

On the target of training one crore people in AI, the prime minister said India’s talent pool, combined with the experience and capabilities of global industry leaders, can create significant opportunities. The prime minister said India should aspire to be among the early leaders in emerging technologies. "The significant progress made in the semiconductor sector and said the ecosystem is now moving from foundational efforts to a phase of greater scale and opportunity," he said.

The prime minister invited industry leaders to share suggestions on policy and administrative measures and assured them that their inputs would be given due consideration in further strengthening the sector. He encouraged industry leaders to actively participate in the next phase of India’s semiconductor growth.

Key points from PM Modi's discussion with semiconductor leaders

Research and Development (R&D) : Almost all companies are either already conducting R&D in India or have plans to expand their activities. Many have committed to pursue R&D in the country.

: Almost all companies are either already conducting R&D in India or have plans to expand their activities. Many have committed to pursue R&D in the country. Talent : All industry participants appreciated India’s semiconductor talent development programme and expressed plans to join it in the future.

: All industry participants appreciated India’s semiconductor talent development programme and expressed plans to join it in the future. Trusted Partnership: Nearly all manufacturers and supply chain ecosystem players recognised India as a trusted partner. These include companies involved in precision manufacturing, product design, quality systems, and advanced manufacturing.

The discussions also indicated clear preparations for new semiconductor ecosystem projects under Semicon 2.0.

Participants described India’s semiconductor journey as a Test match rather than a T20, underscoring the need for sustained commitment. They also appreciated the Prime Minister’s long-term vision.

PM Modi to inaugurate three-day SEMICON India 2026 on September 17

Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate the three-day SEMICON India 2026 on September 17 at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi. This year, the theme of the three-day SEMICON India 2026 is "Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem." More than 600 companies will participate in the day-long event, and delegates from 52 countries are expected. Approximately 50,000 people are expected to attend the exhibition and conference. Over 400 senior officials and over 150 speakers will participate in the event.

SEMICON India 2026 will showcase the entire semiconductor value chain, from raw materials, equipment, and chip design to fabrication, advanced packaging, electronics, and systems. This time, the 'Sand to Silicon to Systems' Value Chain Experience will showcase the entire journey of the semiconductor ecosystem.

The exhibition will feature six country pavilions from Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore, and Sweden. In addition, booths from 12 states, a startup pavilion, an innovation showcase, a student hackathon, and a workforce development pavilion. The event will also feature a six-country roundtable on new technologies, collaborations, and joint ventures in the display industry, and a special session on women's leadership.

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