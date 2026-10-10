124 former IAS, IFS officers defend Election Commission and SIR, question allegations of vote rigging

New Delhi:

A total of 124 former IAS, IFS and allied services officers on Saturday wrote an open letter to the citizens of India, strongly defending the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, while questioning allegations of vote rigging without credible evidence. Highlighting India's transformation from an era of booth capturing, ballot box stuffing and electoral violence, the officers said in the open letter that today's electoral system has multiple layers of checks and safeguards, including polling agents, EVM sealing, strong-room security and VVPAT verification.

A system cannot be honest when you win and rigged when you lose, officers say

They cited Bihar's 2025 Assembly elections which recorded no re-polling and the highest voter turnout since 1951. "A system cannot be honest when you win and rigged when you lose," the officers said, pointing out that under the same Election Commission, the ruling party at the Centre had lost several state elections.

The signatories to the letter include former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal and former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers R D Kapur, Samirendra Chatterjee, Gopal Krishna, Vivek Bhardwaj and Navneet Sehgal.

Delhi Police detains more than 3,000 protesters

The development comes at a time when the Delhi Police on Saturday detained more than 3,000 protesters, who were trying to reach Jantar Mantar for the proposed CJP stir against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

These protesters were detained across the New Delhi area and other districts, where police are using drones to monitor movement of people attempting to reach the protest site. These protesters were detained from several places, including near Regal Cinema, Minto Bridge and near Akashwani Bhawan.

It should be noted that ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, police said over 600 people with criminal records were also detained across all the districts of the national capital as part of preventive measures.

Police keep close watch on movements of certain people

The preventive action was taken at ensuring that people with criminal backgrounds do not create a law-and-order situation during the proposed demonstration, police said. Moreover, police are also keeping a close watch on the movements of certain people, who could mobilise crowds or influence others to participate in the proposed protest. Surveillance has been intensified outside the residences of such people as part of the security measures, they added.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Devesh Srivastava told PTI, "We have made elaborate security arrangements today and areas neighbouring bordering states have been picketed in coordination with neighbouring police force. Senior officers have been deployed. Along with that we are getting cooperation from citizens and our community policing teams like Aman Committee are working."

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