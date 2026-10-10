NIA registers case to investigate mid-air attack on Captain Smit Machchhar aboard Flydubai flight

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case to investigate an alleged attack on Flydubai captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit of a passenger aircraft last month. The incident reportedly took place while the flight was in the air, with the Indian pilot allegedly stabbed by his co-pilot.

NIA officials confirmed on Saturday that the agency would investigate the case. The FIR was registered on October 9 under relevant provisions of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. According to officials, the attack appeared to be an attempt to hijack the aircraft or cause it to crash.

What happened on the Flydubai flight?

According to the FIR registered by the NIA, the incident took place on September 30 aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot, was allegedly stabbed by his co-pilot inside the cockpit and seriously injured.

Officials described the incident as an attack that was "apparently an attempt to hijack the flight or crash it". The NIA has now taken up the case to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault.

The incident brought international attention to Machchhar, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also speaking to him after the attack came to light.

Who is Smit Machchhar?

Machchhar, 39, moved to Dubai to join Flydubai and lives there with his two children. He grew up in Mumbai's Ghatkopar East, in a family with a business background, and spent 11 years flying for SpiceJet after joining the airline in 2011.

His family originally hails from Savarkundla in Gujarat's Amreli district. However, his father moved to Mumbai before Machchhar was born, and the captain was born in the city. His father is Upendra Machhar, while his mother is Geeta Machhar.

Machhar's wife is named Sonal. The couple have two children, a daughter, Jeeva, and a son, Krish, who are five and two years old, respectively. His father-in-law also lives in Mumbai.

Following news of the alleged cockpit attack, Machhar's name drew attention well beyond the aviation industry, with the incident prompting an NIA investigation into what officials described as a possible attempt to hijack or crash the aircraft.

ALSO READ:

Captain Smit Machchhar to be honoured with Israel's Presidential Award for averting flydubai tragedy