Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper trailer out: Manav Kaul, Tillotama's series to release on THIS date

The makers of the upcoming series 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' have released its first trailer. It features Manav Kaul, who is a renowned Indian actor and filmmaker. The series will be launched on the OTT platform, Netflix. This series is been made by the makers of the Mirzapur web series, available on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer guarantees that 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' is going to be a wild and chaotic show to watch.

In the trailer, actor Manav Kaul plays the role of a person giving sexual services to his clients. However, things take a turn when he visits Tillotama Shome's door making things complicated as she is married to a gangster. The havoc continues and viewers will experience a blend of sex and violence being unfolded.

Watch the trailer:

Puneet Krishna, the creator, showrunner and co-director of the upcoming series 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' said, "Working on this series was a joyful ride through the unpredictable. Creating comedy scenes is a work of perfect timing and relatability to which the viewers can relate with the scenes. Tribhuvan Mishra isn't just a character; he's a journey through the absurdities of life. Every single person who contributed to the series and gave this story their all in making deserves credit for the completion of this series. We accepted the challenge of incorporating humour into a story that tackles unusual subjects that, when seen from the perspective of Indian society, can be very novel."

The web series 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' will be streaming on Netflix from July 18.