Singer Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko dies at 78

Singer Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko died in Kolkata on Monday, their family said. Jani, 78, complained of discomfort while watching TV at their residence. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead, they said. A massive cardiac arrest was the trigger for the death, they added.

Jani, the second husband of Usha was associated with the tea plantation sector. They first met at the iconic Trincas in the early 70s. Besides Usha was survived by a son and a daughter. The last rites will be held on Tuesday, the family said. Anjali Uthup paid tribute to her late father on Instagram. Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption, "Appa...gone too soon...but as stylishly as you lived... the most handsome man in the world...we love you a true gentleman and Lawrencian to the core and the finest Tea Taster".

Usha Uthup was awarded the Padma Bhushan on the eve of the 75th Republic Day on January 25 this year. The singer was discovered by Dev Anand, who gave her a break in Bollywood with his 1971 film 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna'. Some of her popular songs include 'Hari Om Hari', 'Dosto Se Pyar Kiya', 'One Two Cha Cha Cha', 'Ori Ori Baba', Doston Se Pyar Kiya', 'Tu Mujhe Jaan Se Bhi Pyara Hai' and Aami Shotti Bolchi'.

Not only this, Usha Uthup's rendition of English songs has also gone viral within no time. The pop icon sang the song of Miley Cyrus' hit track Flowers and netizens were amazed with the way she sang it. She performed on February 8 at Kolkata's Trincas restaurant. Sharing the video, entrepreneur Meghdut Roychowdhury, wrote, "She wears flowers in her hair and sings flowers by Miley Cyrus. Never thought I'd get to witness this."

