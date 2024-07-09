Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt set to clash in 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel at Disney

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt in a still form 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Fans, spurred by recent reunions and discussions among the cast, have fervently called for a sequel to David Frankel's acclaimed 2006 workplace drama, The Devil Wears Prada. Now, according to a report from Puck, their wishes are being granted as a sequel is officially underway, promising the return of Meryl Streep in her iconic role as Miranda Priestly.

Plot for ‘The Devil Wears Prada; sequel:

According to the report, Aline Brosh McKenna, the writer of the original film, is in negotiations to pen the sequel. The plot is said to revolve around Miranda Priestly, editor of the prominent fashion magazine Runway, grappling with the challenges of a declining print industry. Her former assistant Emily Charlton, now a senior executive at a luxury conglomerate, becomes a central figure as Miranda seeks vital advertising revenue. However, the question remains: Will Emily assist her former boss despite their tumultuous history?

Based on the current plot details, while Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are set to return for the sequel, there's no confirmation yet about Anne Hathaway reprising her role as Andrea Sachs, Miranda's former assistant who left her behind at the end of the original film.

Ten years after the release of her debut novel The Devil Wears Prada, Lauren Weisberger followed up with a sequel titled "Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns." This continuation explored the journey of Andy, played by Anne Hathaway in the film adaptation, as she transitioned to becoming the editor of a bridal magazine and navigated planning her own wedding.

The Devil Wears Prada grossed $326.7 million globally, earning Meryl Streep a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy and an Oscar nomination. Additionally, costume designer Patricia Field was recognized with an Academy Award nomination. Produced by 20th Century Fox and featuring Stanley Tucci, a sequel is currently in development by Disney following its acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. Moreover, the film has been transformed into a stage musical, with Vanessa Williams portraying Miranda Priestly and original music composed by Elton John.

