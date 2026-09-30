Anne Hathaway flaunts baby bump at Verity New York premiere; shares hug with co-star Dakota Johnson | Video

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway attended the New York premiere of Verity on Tuesday, September 29, where she proudly flaunted her baby bump on the red carpet. She arrived at the event with her co-stars Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett as the psychological thriller gears up for its theatrical release.

Several pictures and videos from the premiere have surfaced online, showing Anne arriving at the event and sharing a warm hug with Dakota Johnson.

Anne Hathaway flaunts baby bump at Verity New York premiere

At the Verity premiere event, Hathaway looked elegant as she posed for pictures at the event. She wore a black gown, featuring a sweetheart neckline, floral and crystal detailing. The outfit highlighted her growing baby bump and marked another appearance by her during the film's promotional campaign.

For the unversed, the Devil Wears Prada actress is expecting her third child with her husband, Adam Shulman. The couple are already parents to two sons, Jonathan and Jack.

Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson at Verity premiere

Anne Hathaway also shared a warm moment with Dakota Johnson at the event. The duo were seen posing together on the red carpet and sharing a hug. Their appearance together quickly caught the attention of fans online.

What is Verity about?

Verity is based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2018 novel of the same name. The film follows Lowen Ashleigh, played by Dakota Johnson, a struggling writer who is hired by Jeremy Crawford, portrayed by Josh Hartnett, to complete a book series written by his wife, Verity Crawford, played by Hathaway.

The makers dropped the film's official trailer on August 11, 2026. The trailer shows Lowen's professional assignment gradually turning into something far more disturbing. Her stay at the Crawford home exposes her to secrets surrounding Verity.

When is Verity releasing?

Directed by Michael Showalter and written by Nick Antosca, the psychological thriller also stars Ismael Cruz Cordova. Verity is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.

Anne Hathaway's work front

On the work front, Anne Hathaway (43) has had a busy 2026, with films such as Mother Mary, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and The Odyssey already released. Her upcoming psychological thriller Verity is scheduled to hit theatres this Friday, October 2. The film will clash with Bollywood films like Drishyam: The Conclusion,

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