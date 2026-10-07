Eva Marie Saint, Oscar-winning actress known for 'North by Northwest', dies at 102

Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint, best known for her performances in films like On the Waterfront and Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest, has died at the age of 102. She passed away at her Los Angeles home on Tuesday, October 6.

According to AP, the news of Eva Marie Saint's demise was confirmed by her family representative, Jeff Sanderson. For the unversed, Eva Marie Saint is survived by her two children, Darrell and Laurette, along with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Eva Marie Saint passes away at 102

Eva Marie Saint, the Oscar-winning actress, died on Tuesday of natural causes, surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to People. The news of her death has left the film industry and fans in deep shock, with several taking to social media to pay heartfelt tributes.

Eva Marie Saint's early life and acting debut

Born on July 4, 1924, in Newark, New Jersey, Eva Marie Saint studied at Bowling Green State University in Ohio before beginning her career in showbiz through television.

As per People, Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint, made her first screen appearance as a spokeswoman on the game show Campus Hoopla in 1946. She then worked in television and radio for nearly a decade before making her Broadway debut in The Trip to Bountiful in 1953.

However, Eva Marie Saint made her feature film debut with the 1954 drama On the Waterfront, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Eva Marie Saint's famous films

Eva Marie Saint also featured in films like That Certain Feeling, Raintree County, Exodus, All Fall Down, 36 Hours, The Sandpiper, Grand Prix, The Stalking Moon, Loving, Cancel My Reservation, and Superman Returns.

(With AP Inputs)

Also Read:

Presley Gerber, Cindy Crawford's son and model, dies at 27; family asks for privacy