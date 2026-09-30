Waiting for Digger? You can watch Tom Cruise's film a day earlier in India; here's how

Tom Cruise's Digger hits the screen in India and worldwide on October 2. Tom Cruise essays the role of oil tycoon Digger Rockwell, a powerful businessman who finds himself at the centre of an ecological crisis. It features the actor in a never-seen-ever avatar. For those who wish to watch the film a day earlier in India, they can do so now. Wondering how? Let's find out.

Digger paid previews

Digger will open with paid previews in select theatres a day earlier, on October 1. Several shows of Tom Cruise's film are available to audiences in India. The film will open with more screens on October 2.

"Paid previews are digging in early. Catch DIGGER on the big screen October 1, before it hits cinemas October 2," read the caption on the official page of Warner Bros. Take a look:

Digger final trailer

The 2-minute and 24-second trailer introduces Cruise as Digger Rockwell, an influential oil baron who finds himself dealing with the fallout of an ecological catastrophe. As the situation spirals out of control, Digger must find a way to deal with the mess he has created and save the world.

The final trailer of Digger offers a closer look at Tom Cruise's character and the chaos that unfolds around him. Directed by Alejandro G Inarritu, the film stars Tom Cruise alongside Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons.

Warner Bros India shared the trailer on YouTube with the caption, "A man. A plan. A meltdown. DIGGER. Only in cinemas October 2."

Digger: All about the makers

Alejandro G Inarritu, known for films like The Revenant, which won Leonardo DiCaprio an Oscar, has directed the film and co-written the screenplay with Oscar winners Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman. The story is by Inarritu and Berman.

The film has been produced by Inarritu, Oscar nominee Mary Parent, Tom Cruise and Michael Sharp. Joshua Grode, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, Jez Butterworth and Emmanuel Lubezki serve as executive producers.

Digger is slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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