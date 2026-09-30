Game of Thrones movie confirmed after 13 years of talks; here's when it will release

The first movie set in the world of Game of Thrones finally has a release date. Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest is scheduled to hit theatres on June 6, 2029, as per several reports.

The film will be directed by Owen Harris, with Beau Willimon writing the screenplay. The story will take audiences back several centuries before the events of the original HBO series.

What is Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest about?

The plot is being kept under wraps for now. However, the film is reportedly centred on Aegon I, the founder of the Targaryen dynasty, and his conquest of Westeros.

Aegon I has never appeared on screen. It is also not yet known who will play the character in the upcoming film.

The Targaryen family later became central to the Game of Thrones universe. The dynasty gave rise to Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, and several other heirs. The family's history has also been explored in HBO spin-offs such as House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

For the unversed, writer George R.R. Martin had previously expressed concerns about adapting his work for the big screen. In 2015, he said he did not want parts of his books to be cut down to fit a movie's runtime. He also worried that the story could end up focusing mainly on popular characters such as Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen. However, seems like the makers and the writer are finally on the same page.

Game of Thrones expands its universe

Based on George R.R. Martin's bestselling fantasy novels, Game of Thrones ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019. The series went on to win several Emmy Awards and became one of HBO's biggest shows.

Owen Harris is an executive producer on HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and directed several episodes of its first season. His other credits include episodes of Black Mirror, the 2019 Twilight Zone remake and Brave New World, starring Alden Ehrenreich.

Beau Willimon previously served as the showrunner of Netflix's House of Cards. He was also a writer on Disney+'s Star Wars series Andor.

Meanwhile, House of the Dragon is set to return for a fourth season. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has also been renewed for Season 2.

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