Prahaar trailer out now; Rajkummar Rao steps into Ujjwal Nikam's shoes in untold 26/11 story

Some dates stay with you forever. For Indians, 26/11 is one such date. Rajkummar Rao is now revisiting the memories associated with the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks through his upcoming film Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. And the film's trailer is finally out now.

Prahaar was previously slated for release on August 7. The film will now release on October 16.

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam trailer out

Watch the official trailer of the Rajkummar Rao-starrer here

The trailer features Rajkummar Rao as Ujjwal Nikam, delivering an intense yet nuanced performance as a man whose life became closely linked to a defining chapter in India's history. Wamiqa Gabbi also stars in the film, with filmmaker Avinash Arun Dhaware bringing the story to life through his distinctive cinematic approach.

'Playing Ujjwal Nikam was a responsibility'

At the trailer launch event at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, Rajkummar Rao shared, “Playing Ujjwal Nikam was a responsibility I felt deeply in my heart from the very beginning. He is a real person whose work is deeply connected to one of the most difficult chapters in Mumbai’s history. I didn’t want to simply recreate a public figure; I wanted to understand the man behind the name, his conviction and his sense of duty. Working on Prahaar has been a deeply humbling experience, and I hope we have been able to tell his story with the respect it deserves.”

Avinash Arun Dhware, Director, Prahaar, added, “Prahaar is not just a retelling of an event that we already know. It is an attempt to look at what happened after the headlines faded; at the people, the questions and the pursuit of justice that followed. Ujjwal Nikam’s journey gave us a way into that world. The challenge was to tell a story rooted in real events while allowing audiences to connect with the person at its centre. I wanted the film to feel human, honest and grounded, while never losing sight of the weight of what actually happened.”

When is Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam releasing?

Prahaar is based on true events and follows the story of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. He served as the Special Public Prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case and led the prosecution in the trial of terrorist Ajmal Kasab. The film will offer a glimpse into Nikam's journey and the case that drew national attention.

Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Tarun Sharma.

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam will release in cinemas on October 16, 2026.

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Rajkummar Rao transforms into Ujjwal Nikam for Prahaar, which revisits the Ajmal Kasab trial | Watch teaser