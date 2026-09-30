The Paradise crosses Rs 100 cr in India; The Vvaan, Hanuman Ansh see steady earnings | Tuesday box office

Nani's Telugu action epic The Paradise has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India, while films like The Vvaan and Hanuman Ansh continued their theatrical runs with steady collections. Several films across genres are currently running in theatres.

Alongside Bollywood releases, Hollywood films including Primetime, Resident Evil and Heart of the Beast have also hit cinemas recently and are competing at the box office. Here's a look at their Tuesday box office collections.

The Paradise crosses Rs 100 crore in India

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise has witnessed a strong start at the Indian box office despite mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. Within six days of its release, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

The Paradise opened at the box office with Rs 11.60 crore on its premiere shows, followed by Rs 34.65 crore on its Day 1 and Rs 14.90 crore on its Day 2. On Tuesday, it minted Rs 4.40 crore, taking its India net collection to Rs 101.50 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

In terms of worldwide box office collection, The Paradise has grossed Rs 150.50 crore worldwide and Rs 30.50 crore overseas.

The Vvaan box office collection

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan also maintained its box office run on Tuesday, September 29. The film opened at the box office with Rs 8 crore across 6,746 shows. It collected Rs 11.25 crore across 6,887 shows on Day 2, followed by Rs 14.35 crore on Day 3.

As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 5.25 crore on its first Monday, while on Day 6, it minted Rs 6 crore, taking its total India collection to Rs 44.85 crore. So far, the film’s total overseas gross collection stands at Rs 4.50 crore, while its worldwide collection has reached Rs 57.95 crore.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection

Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh continued its impressive theatrical run. The spiritual drama earned around Rs 3.10 crore on Tuesday, taking its India net collection to Rs 312.38 crore. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film features Shobhinav Satya, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey in key roles.

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The Vvaan overtakes The Paradise on Monday; Hanuman Ansh moves past Rs 400 crore worldwide