Aishwarya Rai returns to India after Paris Fashion Week; greets paparazzi, poses with fans | Video

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made headlines with her appearance at Paris Fashion Week 2026. The actress returned to Mumbai on Tuesday night after her work trip and greeted her fans and paparazzi at the airport.

Several pictures and videos of her interactions with them have gone viral on the internet. She was seen in a cheerful mood as she stepped out of the airport and was warmly greeted by the paparazzi waiting outside.

Aishwarya Rai greets paparazzi as she returns to India after Paris Fashion Week

As she walked through the arrival terminal, Aishwarya smiled and waved at the paparazzi. She also took time to pose for photographs with fans and sign autographs before leaving the airport. Have a look at the video below:

In the viral videos, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted wearing a plum leather trench coat with dark indigo flared jeans and leather boots. She accessorised the look with a large dark brown leather tote bag featuring braided handles.

Aishwarya Rai turns heads at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently walked the ramp at L'Oreal Paris Le Defile 2026 in a black velvet outfit designed by Yara Shoemaker. The outfit featured crystal work, fringe details and a statement cape. She completed the look with her burgundy hair. Her look was styled by Mohit Rai, Tarang Agarwal and Chintan Shah.

For the unversed, Aishwarya has been associated with L’Oréal Paris for several years and is a regular face at the brand's Paris Fashion Week events. She has also walked the ramp at previous editions of Le Defile. This year, she joined the brand’s other ambassadors and models for the 2026 presentation.

At the Paris Fashion Week event, Aishwarya was also seen interacting with Hollywood celebrities, including Kendall Jenner and Celine Dion.

Aishwarya Rai's work front

On the film front, Global star Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan films. The film featured Vikram, Karthi, Ravi Mohan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in key roles. In this Tamil franchise, she played the role of Nandini. Both the films are available to stream on Prime Video.

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brings old-world glamour to Paris Fashion Week 2026 in velvet and crystals