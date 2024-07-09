Star-studded haldi ceremony of Anant-Radhika shines with Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at Anant-Radhika's Haldi Ceremony

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant continue to set the bar high for extravagance and glamour. Following their grand Sangeet ceremony featuring pop icon Justin Bieber, the couple celebrated their Haldi ceremony on Monday at the Ambani residence, Antilia. As expected, the event was a star-studded affair, attended by a who's who of Bollywood.

Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday were just a few of the big names spotted arriving at the venue. Many celebrities were seen leaving Antilia after the ceremony, playfully covered in the ceremonial turmeric paste, a joyous tradition in the Haldi ritual. Nita Ambani, the mother of the groom, opted for a chic suit, showcasing a unique style choice compared to her usual preference for lehengas or sarees.

Mukesh Ambani and his son Akash Ambani were among the early arrivals at the event, captured in photographs together. Akash was seen holding his father's hand as they posed, both impeccably dressed in traditional attire—Mukesh in a beige kurta pyjama and Akash in a striking red ensemble.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are scheduled to wed on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Following their grand wedding, the Ambani family plans to hold an Aashirwad ceremony on July 13, with a lavish wedding reception to follow on July 14, as detailed in the wedding invitation.

Earlier, the Ambanis organised two lavish pre-wedding events in Jamnagar and Europe, featuring performances by celebrities such as Rihanna, Katy Perry, the Backstreet Boys, and Diljit Dosanjh, among others, for their esteemed guests.

The couple recently celebrated a dazzling sangeet evening at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, featuring performances from Bollywood's elite and the Ambani family. The highlight of the event was Justin Bieber's electrifying performance, captivating the audience with his hit songs.

