Vidya Balan reunites with R Balki for new Tamil film after 17 years of Paa, shares first photo from sets

Actress Vidya Balan is reuniting with filmmaker R Balki for a new Tamil film, nearly 17 years after they worked together on Paa. The Raja Shivaji actress shared the news with her fans on Tuesday by sharing a glimpse from the set on social media.

It must be noted that shooting for the untitled film has begun. However, the makers have not shared any further details about the plot or Vidya's character.

Vidya Balan reunites with R Balki for new Tamil film

Taking to her Instagram, Vidya posted a picture from the sets in which she was seen holding a script, wearing glasses and sporting a long braid. For the caption, she wrote, "New Beginnings #NewTamilFilm with #RBalki". Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM: VIDYA BALAN)Screengrab taken from Vidya Balan's Instagram Story.

For the unversed, National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan and R Balki previously worked together on Paa, the 2009 film starring Amitabh Bachchan. Their upcoming Tamil project marks their reunion after nearly 17 years and is their first collaboration since the film. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

R Balki is a renowned filmmaker and writer, known for projects like Ghoomer, Pad Man, Chup, Ki & Ka and Mission Mangal. His 2009 film Paa also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Vidya Balan's work front

On the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Ritesh Deshmukh's historical period drama Raja Shivaji, where she played the role of Badi Begum. She will be next seen in Rajinikanth's much-awaited project Jailer 2. The film is set to release in theatres on October 15, 2026. Sun Pictures, the production banner behind this film, unveiled the first look of Vidya Balan's character, Kantha, on Sunday. Along with the announcement, they described the character as "An Epitome Of Patience & Perseverance" and revealed her name.

Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Mithun Chakraborty, SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

Moreover, Vidya Balan also has an upcoming film with Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee in her pipeline. The shooting for the film has already begun in Kerala. Vidya and Akshay have previously worked together in films like Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Mission Mangal.

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