Vashu Bhagnani hospitalised in London amid Income Tax probe into alleged film fund irregularities

Vashu Bhagnani, veteran film producer, has reportedly been hospitalised in London. However, the reason for his hospitalisation has not been disclosed yet. When contacted by news agency ANI, Bhagnani requested to be "left alone". Further details about his health are awaited.

Vashu Bhagnani hospitalised in London amid Income Tax probe

Producer Vashu Bhagnani has reportedly been hospitalised in London amid an ongoing Income Tax probe into alleged film fund irregularities. His hospitalisation comes days after the Income Tax Department conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios over alleged tax evasion involving funds reportedly sent abroad for film projects.

According to the available information, the Income Tax Department launched a search operation at 12 locations connected to Bollywood and the wider film industry. The locations include premises associated with actress Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios.

About Vashu Bhagnani's Rs 400 crore lawsuit

For the unversed, in May 2026, Vashu Bhagnani's Puja Entertainment filed a Rs 400 crore lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against Tips Industries, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani and filmmaker David Dhawan. The dispute was over the alleged unauthorised use of songs from the 1999 film Biwi No. 1 in Varun Dhawan-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. A related case had earlier been filed by Puja Films in a Bihar court around April 27.

The case involved Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai, which were recreated for the new film. The production banner, Puja Entertainment, claimed that it had not authorised the visual use of the songs and sought to stop their use in the film’s release, distribution, streaming and promotions. The production house also sought the removal of the songs and a change in the film's title.

More about Vashu Bhagnani

Vashu Bhagnani is a renowned producer in the Hindi film industry. He founded Pooja Entertainment in 1995 and made his debut as a producer with Govinda-starrer Coolie No. 1 that same year.

Over the years, he backed several popular films, including Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. More recently, Pooja Entertainment produced films such as Sarbjit, Bell Bottom and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

(With ANI inputs)

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Rakul Preet, Vashu Bhagnani under IT scanner as officials raid multiple locations over alleged tax evasion