Mallika Dua shares President Kovind's condolence letter post demise of father Vinod Dua

President Ram Nath Kovind recently extended his condolences on the demise of veteran journalist Vinod Dua. Mallika Dua, comedian and daughter of the late journalist, on Saturday, shared a picture of the condolence letter addressed to her by the President of India. In the letter, President Kovind expressed his grief on hearing about the sad demise of her father. Further, in the letter, he shared words of praise for her father as an excellent journalist. For those unversed, Vinod Dua passed away on December 4 at the age of 67.

Mallika expressed her gratitude for the condolences by adding a folded hands emoticon in the comments section. Have a look at her post here:

The 67-year-old journalist, who was a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV had lost his wife and Mallika's mother, Padmavati Dua, aka Chinna Dua, to COVID-19 in June. She was a radiologist.

Sharing the news of Dua's death earlier on Instagram, Mallika Dua, had written: "There will never be another like you. My first and best friend. My Papaji. Very few live as large and glorious a life as you did. Always up for a good time. Always ready for a challenge. Loved a good fight. Always there for his children. A self made, lion-hearted legend who roared in rebellion till his last breath. He feared nothing, least of all death. Thank you for being the BEST dad in the world. I’m sure you and mama are eating chapli kebab and discussing “Yeh Mallika itna kyun ladti hai sabse. Kaise manage karegi "

She added, "The most courageous, irreverent , compassionate and funny man I know. What a guy. An ordinary boy born in Nabi Karim who took on the high and mighty and won, till the end. Padmashree Vinod Dua. Even at your weakest, you gave Indian Journalism a landmark judgment. Journalists in India can no longer be randomly slapped with a sedition case because Vinod Dua fought that fight for them, as he always has. Heaven is just so fucking lucky, it has my whole entire life. We won’t live in fear and grief forever. We will live with pride and gratitude because look at the extraordinary parents we got. I wouldn’t trade my destiny for anything. It gave me Vinod and Chinna. Nobody gets double lucky. Bohot Umda."

Vinod and Padmavati had been admitted to a hospital in May after testing positive for the deadly virus. His health has reportedly suffered ever since and he had been in and out of hospitals.