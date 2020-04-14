Lata Mangeshkar remembers BR Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary

Tuesday, April 14, 2020
     
On BR Ambedkar's 129th birth anniversary, Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar paid tribute to the man who is remembered as the father of the Indian constitution.

New Delhi Published on: April 14, 2020 14:52 IST
Dr. BR Ambedkar's birthday every year is celebrated on April 14th in the form of Ambedkar Jayanti. People all over the country remember the father of the Indian constitution on this day and in the wake of the same veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar too paid tribute to the great man. Taking to Twitter, Lata Mangeshkar remembered BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and showed her happiness on getting a chance to meet him during his lifetime.

Taking to Twitter, Lata wrote, "नमस्कार. भारतीय संविधान के जनक महामानव भारतरत्न डॉक्टर बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर जी की जयंती पर मैं उनको कोटि कोटि वंदन करती हूँ. मैं उनको प्रत्यक्ष रूप से मिल सकी ये मेरा सौभाग्य है.(On the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, the father of the great Indian Constitution, I offer him a ceremonial offering. It is my good fortune that I got the chance to meet him)"

Lata Mangeshkar was born on April 14, 1981, and was also awarded the prestigious Bharat Ratna Award. He highly emphasized the religious, caste and gender and envisioned a strong India administered by a federal government.

Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of Dalits, women and the underprivileged.

