Image Source : FILE IMAGE Lata Mangeshkar prays for Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek's well-being after they test COVID-19 positive

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. The information about the same was provided by the two of them through a tweet. The Bachchans are admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital and their condition is stable. Soon, get well soon wishes started pouring in for them on social media from both the fans and other celebrities. One amongst those was legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who took to Twitter and wished the duo good health. She wrote, "Namaskar Amit ji. Aap aur Abhishek dono par bhagwan ki kripa hogi aur aap jald swasth hokar ghar aayenge aisa mujhe vishwas hai (which translates to Hello Amit Ji, I am sure that both you and Abhishek will be blessed by God and you will come home healthy soon.)"

Have a look at her tweet here:

Namaskar Amit ji. Aap aur Abhishek dono par bhagwan ki kripa hogi aur aap jald swasth hokar ghar aayenge aisa mujhe vishwas hai. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 12, 2020

The 77-year-old Amitabh Bachchan wrote on social media, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Soon after Bachchan's tweet, Abhishek had tweeted to confirm that he too had tested COVID positive. "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for Covid-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you"

Thereafter, antigen test reports of other members of the family — Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan — had come out as negative.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage