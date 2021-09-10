Krushna Abhishek wants to sort things out with Govinda this Ganesh Chaturthi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRUSHNA ABHISHEK Krushna Abhishek wants to sort things out with Govinda

Comedian Krushna Abhishek wants to mark the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi by putting an end to his ongoing turbulent relationship with his maternal uncle and actor Govinda. On Friday, while taking a Ganpati idol from a shop to his car, Krushna got surrounded by several media personnel.

On being asked about his relations with Govinda, Krushna said, "Mama mami....Main chahata hu yeh bhi problem Ganpati ji solve karde parivar ki kyuki hum sab ek doosre ko pyaar karte hai ..bhale internal issues hote hai..woh bhi solve hojaye bas yehi pray karta hu." (I pray Ganpati ji to solve the internal issues between our families. Despite issues, there's love between us).

Krushna and Govinda's relationship has been soured for the last few years. According to reports, the fight between the two actually stemmed from a tweet by Krushna's wife, Kashmera Shah, who had once made a comment about 'people who dance for money'. Govinda's wife Sunita claimed the tweet was targeted at Govinda, and ever since, the two families have gotten into several public spats with each other.

Recently, it's reported that Krushna refused to perform in an upcoming episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' featuring Govinda, his wife Sunita and their daughter Tina as guests.

Krushna had told Etimes, "I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage. Yeh meri taraf se bhi hoga aur unki taraf se bhi hoga. Also, it’s a comedy show. Pata nahi kaun si baat lekar badi baat bann jaye aur phir wohi sab hoga ki aisa bol diya waisa bol diya. I didn’t want to create an issue."

He added, "I am sure that the audience waits in anticipation for my gig when Govindaji comes on the show, but I realised that it was better not to perform. Artistes bahut emotional hote hain. Unko kaam karna chahiye par aise bhi nahi jahaan dono ko ek doosre ko dekhna nahi hai. Things are still the same between us and issues haven’t been resolved."

