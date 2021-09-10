Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOVINDA, KRUSHNA ABHISHEK Govinda's wife Sunita lashes out at Krushna Abhishek: Don't want to see his face

In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Bollywood star Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja and their children Tina and Yashvardhan will make an appearance. Recently, the actor's nephew Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he will not be a part of this special episode. While Govinda didn’t respond to Krushna’s absence from Kapil’s show, his wife Sunita broke her silence and spoke about the family's issue.

Lashing out at Krushna she told ETimes, "I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage."

Sunita also talked about the official statement that was released by Govinda last year. “I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue. Whenever we appear on the show, he says something about us in the media just for publicity… Uske bagair bhi toh hamaara show hit hota hi hai, aur yeh wala bhi hoga."

She went on to claim that Krushna’s talent is limited to using his mama’s name. “Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using mama’s name?” she asked. She also said that there will be no end to the rift. “It will never happen. Three years ago, I had said that things could not be resolved till I am alive. You can’t misbehave, insult or take liberties in the name of family." She concluded, “The issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life."

Ahead of the Govinda and his family's appearance on the show, Krushna had told Etimes, "I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage. Yeh meri taraf se bhi hoga aur unki taraf se bhi hoga. Also, it’s a comedy show. Pata nahi kaun si baat lekar badi baat bann jaye aur phir wohi sab hoga ki aisa bol diya waisa bol diya. I didn’t want to create an issue."

He added, "I am sure that the audience waits in anticipation for my gig when Govindaji comes on the show, but I realised that it was better not to perform. Artistes bahut emotional hote hain. Unko kaam karna chahiye par aise bhi nahi jahaan dono ko ek doosre ko dekhna nahi hai. Things are still the same between us and issues haven’t been resolved."

For the unversed, around three years ago, Sunita was offended by Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah’s tweet about some ‘people who dance for money’. Sunita believed that the post referred to Govinda.