Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher & Boman Irani to star in Sooraj Barjatya's next film

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's next directorial venture will reportedly feature Amitabh Bachchan, Danny Denzongpa, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in a story about four friends. The 56-year-old director, known for family dramas such as "Hum Aapke Hain Koun.!" and "Hum Saath Saath Hai", has begun pre-production work on the film, titled "Oonchai".

"The film is about four friends, who are in their 60s and has Amit ji, Danny ji, Anupam ji and Boman ji. It is a contemporary story. It is a different subject for Sooraj ji. He is currently in Nepal for the recee," a source close to the project said.

The film, backed by his banner Rajshri Production, also features Neena Gupta, Sarika and Parineeti Chopra, the source added. The film is scheduled to go on floors from October in Nepal, followed by schedules in Mumbai and Delhi.

Barjatya also has another project with Salman Khan. "It is a marriage drama. It is in writing stage now," the source said.

The "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" director's son Avnish S Barjatya is also gearing up to make his debut as a writer and director with a coming-of-age love story.

The film will launch Rajveer Deol, the younger son of actor-politician Sunny Deol. The news was shared by Bollywood veteran and Rajveer's grandfather Dharmendra via Twitter. "Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless. #Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol," wrote the actor on Twitter.

Sunny Deol had introduced his elder son Karan in his directorial venture “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas”.

