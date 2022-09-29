Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar breaks silence on not inviting Taapsee Pannu on the Koffee couch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR, TAAPSEE PANNU Karan Johar opens on not inviting Taapsee on KWK7

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar's popular chat show topped all charts and became one of the most watched shows on OTT. The Koffee couch was graced by who's who of Bollywood. For nearly three months, the chat show held the top spot on its platform. The last episode of the season aired last night and it featured social media influencers Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Nikarika NM. The guest performed jury duties. On the kouch, the filmmaker was asked about several questions floating on social media relating to the show.

During the show, KJo was questioned about why Taapsee Pannu and other highly regarded actors and artists were left out of the seventh season of Koffee With Karan. To which he replied, "It's just 12 episodes. You got to look combinations that add up. Just to tell Taapsee that, you know, when I can request and ask her to come on the show, where we can work out an exciting combination and she declines, then I will be sad."

Karan candidly answered all the questions asked by the jury. Along with other pending questions, Karan was questioned over his favouritism for Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan. He also responded to people who complained that he mentioned Alia's name on the show far too frequently.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is set to release his next directorial endeavour, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Also read: Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Collection: R Madhavan's film struggles to gain audience at theaters

On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu recently starred in the Anurag Kashyap directorial Dobaaraa. She is slated to star in Rajkumar Hirani's next film, Dunki, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film is penned by Abhijaat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon, and Hirani. It went on floors this April. The film will hit theatres in 2023.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti go for a walk; the actress drops a cute picture

Latest Entertainment News