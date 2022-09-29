Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti go for a walk; the actress drops a cute picture

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie

The global icon, Priyanka Chopra seemed to be embracing motherhood as she takes her daughter Malti Marie for a walk. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress posted a photo in which she walked on a road as Malti sat inside a black stroller covered with a white net. PeeCee keeps an active presence on Instagram, and often treats her millions of fans and followers the glimpses of her personal and professional lives.

In the photo, Priyanka looked fondly at Malti as she pushed the stroller. For their day out, Priyanka wore a cream dress and matching heels. Malti wore a white and pink dress. Sharing the picture, Priyanka captioned the post, "Just two girls walkin' 5th av." A store was also seen in the photo. Netizens too keep on coming back for more sneak-peeks into the global icon’s life. Lately, she has been sharing adorable photos with her baby daughter.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRAPriyanka Chopra takes her daughter Malti Marie for a walk

A fan account shared the picture on Instagram and many people showered the mother-daughter duo with love. A user wrote, "Sooo cute!! Happy to see them out strolling." Another fan said, "Nothing but happiness and love for her and this princess." "The queen and her princess," read a comment. Recently, on Daughter's Day too, Priyanka posted a photo with her eight-month-old baby on her Instagram Stories. It also featured an old picture of herself dancing with her late father Dr. Ashok Chopra. She had written, "A day late but it's always International Daughter's Day in my book".

Fans will see Priyanka in several projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in her kitty. This also marks her return to the silver screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

