Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid congratulate Emily Ratajkowski on welcoming first child, see pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EMILY RATAJKOWSKI Emily Ratajkowski

Model-actor Emily Ratajkowski has announced the birth of her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 29-year-old actor shared that her son was born on March 8. In the photo, the new mom can be seen delicately holding her son in her arms as she breastfeeds him. "Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life," Ratajkowski wrote alongside a photo of herself holding the newborn.

Soon after, Ratajkowski's comment box was filled with congratulatory wished for the mother-son duo. Commenting on the post, Kim Kardashian wrote, "Congrats", whereas Bella Hadid said, "Congratulations sweet family." Complementing the new mom, Amy Schumer wrote, "When are you gonna lose the baby weight?" Wonder Woman Gal Gadot too commented writing, "Mazal tov mama." Demi Moore, Donatella Versace, Vanessa Hudgens, Natalie Portman and Dua Lipa among others congratulated Ratajkowski.

Ratajkowski, known for starring in films such as "Gone Girl", "Entourage" and "I Feel Pretty", announced her pregnancy by penning an essay for Vogue magazine in October 2020.

She also shot for a video at home for the publication, chronicling her pregnancy. It was directed by her friend, writer-actor Lena Dunham.

For her pregnancy photoshoot, Emily Ratajkowski posed nude and shared pictures on Instagram. It angered show anchor Piers Morgan, who went ahead and spoke about the trend in general. "She has gone completely naked. It seems almost mandatory now for famous women, when they're pregnant, to go naked. Just to show what a naked pregnant woman looks like," Morgan had complained on "Good Morning Britain".

He went on to rant: "We are kind of done, aren't we? Of the naked, pregnant, famous person doing it just for clicks? Demi Moore did it about 30 years ago and ever since, every week there's another famous woman going: 'Look at me! I'm naked and pregnant. But please respect my privacy'."

Morgan did face some opposition from co-host Susanna Reid but that didn't stop him from fuming over the issue.

Ratajkowski tied the knot with Bear-McClard in a surprise 2018 ceremony at City Hall in New York City.

-- with inputs from PTI and IANS