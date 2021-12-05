Fans spot Katrina Kaif's mother using Vicky Kaushal's old car ahead of their rumored wedding

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Fans spot Katrina Kaif's mother using Vicky Kaushal's old car ahead of wedding

Ahead of his wedding with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal seems to have deployed his old car, a white Mercedes Benz GLC for his mother-in-law-to-be's service amid wedding preps. In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Katrina' mom, Suzanne Turquotte can be seen leaving the actress' residence in a white Mercedes Benz GLC. Fans were quick to identify through its number plate. One fan commented under the video, "Vicky's old car!!", another fan wrote, "Ye gadi vicky kaushal ki hai (this car belongs to Vicky Kaushal)."

The car in question used to be Vicky's prime car as he was often spotted commuting to dubbing studios and production house offices in his ride. Then in July 2021, Vicky added a Range Rover to his fleet.

The nation has been abuzz with news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, the new developments happening with each passing day have hooked the audience. The 'KatVic' wedding celebration will swing into action from December 7 to 12 at the heritage property Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, and director Anand Tiwari are likely to attend the wedding ceremony. Recently, the district administration conducted a meeting to discuss law and order arrangements for the upcoming big fat wedding.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi and has Tiger 3 and films with Vijay Sethupathi and Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty. While for Vicky, he has projects like Sam Maneckshaw biopic 'Sam Bahadur,' Karan Johar's "Takht", and Aditya Dhar's directorial 'The Immortal Ashwatthama.'

