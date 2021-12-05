Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: Actor's ex Harleen Sethi not invited; Virat-Anushka expected to attend

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Vicky Kaushal's ex Harleen Sethi not invited to his wedding with Katrina Kaif; Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma expected to attend

Highlights Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are expected to exchange wedding vows on December 9

Preparations for their wedding have already begun at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan

Vicky Kaushal has not invited his ex-Harleen Sethi for his wedding

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding has taken everybody by surprise. While the couple is yet to confirm if they are really tying the knot, details about their marriage along with guestlists have been going viral on the internet. Now, it is learned that Vicky's ex Harleen Sethi will not be attending his special day. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have reportedly confirmed that they will be attending Vickat's big day.

According to ETimes, Vicky Kaushal has not invited his ex-Harleen Sethi to the wedding. Vicky was reportedly in a relationship with Harleen for about two years. For the unversed, the actress was featured in web-series Broken But Beautiful opposite Vikrant Massey and a short film titled Love, Bites. How Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif fell in love? Timeline of 'Vickat' love story ahead of their wedding

Also, it is being said that Shah Rukh Khan who was earlier supposed to attend the wedding, is not doing it now. Reportedly, the celebs, who will be attending the wedding ceremonies, now, include Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The lovebirds have also planned an elaborate Sangeet ceremony which will be choreographed by filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan. Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to arrange tiger safari for their wedding guests?

Meanwhile, the preparations for the much-hyped marriage have begun in full swing. From booking 45 hotels in Rajasthan to tying the knot in Six Senses Fort Barwara, the couple is all set for a big fat wedding on December 9. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have also arranged a special tiger safari for their guests. The couple has also laid down strict rules to follow during their wedding.

The guests reportedly can neither post photos, or videos nor disclose the wedding location on social media. The couple has made their guests sign an NDA which includes rules like ‘No disclosure of wedding attendance, no photography, no reels or videos to be made at the wedding venue, no location sharing, no sharing pictures on social media'.

