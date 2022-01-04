Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif gives sneak peek into her new 'cosy' Juhu house with husband Vicky Kaushal; see pics

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is currently soaking in the happiness of marital bliss. After tying the knot with Vicky Kaushal the actress has been quite active on social media. Earlier in the day, she treated her fans and followers with some candid picture of herself, flaunting her mangalsutra. And now, she shared a glimpse of her 'cosy life'. On Tuesday (January 4), Katrina took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories from her new Juhu house.

Katrina first shared a photo of the view from her window and captioned it "Dusk."

She then posted a beautiful picture of a chair surrounded by plants and called it "My cosy corner."

She later shared a picture of her friend, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. She captioned the it, "My cosy friend.”

And last but not the least, she shared a picture with her mother Suzanne Turquotte. In the photo, Katrina can seen standing with her mother in the balcony of her house. Katrina captioned the picture, "Mom and me."

Katrina left the internet ablaze when she treated fans with her pictures of happily flaunting her mangalasutra. Giving it an interesting look, she chose to wear a beige zip-up cardigan with denim shorts.

Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9 in a hush-hush wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.