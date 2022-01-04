Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif flaunts mangalsutra as she gives fans sneak-peek into her & Vicky Kaushal's new home

Katrina Kaif on Tuesday treated her fans with some latest photos of herself from her and Vicky Kaushal's sea-facing Juhu apartment. In the pictures, the actress can be seen smiling with all her heart as she flaunts her mangalsutra. For the caption, Katrina simply added a house and a green heart emoji. As soon as she shared the pictures on her Instagram handle, fans showered love. One wrote, "Ahh u r looking sp pretty and that mangalsutra." Another said, "Uff sooo cute my babyyyyy."

Take a look:

The newlywed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the epitome of love. The couple who kept their relationship a secret until they got married on December 9 has been sharing love-filled pictures on social media. They recently took to their Instagram stories and shared a beautiful picture of them holding hands. Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, 'Home', while Vicky made a heart symbol on his post. After enjoying a romantic honeymoon, which reports suggest was in the Maldives, the couple has shifted to their new house.

Vicky and Katrina, according to IANS, have rented the sea-facing apartment, the security deposit of which is said to be close to Rs 1.75 crore and the rent is around Rs 8 lakh a month.

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, in a close-knit ceremony. Theirs turned out to be the most anticipated wedding of the year majorly because of its private nature with just 120 guests in attendance.

Sharing the first pictures from their wedding, Katrina wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

