Fans tag Katrina Kaif as 'cutest bhabhi' after she commented THIS on Sunny Kaushal's photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF, SUNNY KAUSHAL Katrina Kaif, Sunny Kaushal

Highlights Actor Suuny Kaushal is Vicky Kaushal's brother

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in Dec last year

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal mesmerised one and all with their dreamy wedding photos. The duo instantly became one of the most loved couples of B-town as netizens keep showering them with immense love. Sunny Kaushal and Katrina's camaraderie was palpable when he welcomed his 'parjai ji' to the family. Now, the actress once again stamped their bond by reacting to Sunny's latest social media post. Fans think they are the best 'devar-bhabhi' duo in B-town.

Recently, when Vicky's actor brother Sunny Kaushal posted a picture of himself posing in a chic Indian outfit, Katrina couldn't help but praise her brother-in-law. Her reaction is winning the Internet and fans have already declared the actress 'the cutest bhabhi'. Sharing the photos on his verified Instagram account, Sunny wrote, “Pose like a king, dress like a warrior.” Reacting to the photo, Katrina wrote in the comment section, “Vibe hai vibe hai (It's a vibe).” Responding to the comment, Sunny wrote, isiliye toh hype hai hype hai."

Soon after Katrina's comment, fans rushed to the comment section to shower her with compliments. While one of the users wrote, "Waah bhabhi ho to aisi", another said, "bhabhi ji rockss." Several others said Katrina is the 'custest' ever. Loving the camaraderie, a fan also commented on the post writing, "best devar bhabi duo! The respect and love you have for her shows through!..may the Almighty always keep you guys like this!"

This is not the first time that fans were amused with Katrina and Sunny's bond. Earlier, when Sunny shared a post welcoming the actress to Kaushal family, it went viral on social media.

"Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09. (There is now one more space in my heart. Welcome to the family sister-in-law)," Sunny had captioned the photo from Vicky's and Katrina's wedding, where the two lovebirds seem to be taking their 'pheras'.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Rajasthan.