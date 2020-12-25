Kareena, Varun Dhawan, Kangana & others extend Christmas 2020 wishes, here's how they are celebrating | LIVE

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN,VARUNDVN Kareena, Varun Dhawan, Kangana & others extend Christmas 2020 wishes

Bollywood celebrities know how to celebrate every festival with uber enthusiasm and extend the excitement to their fans. While the diva Kareena Kapoor Khan rang into the celebration of Christmas 2020 with a dinner with her family and friends including Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ibrahim, Soha and Kunal Kemmu and others, Jug Jug Jeeyo costars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani turned into Santa Claus to celebrate the special day. Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Leone, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others also extended warm wishes for their fans for Christmas 2020.