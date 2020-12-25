Friday, December 25, 2020
     
  5. Kareena, Varun Dhawan, Kangana & others extend Christmas 2020 wishes, here's how they are celebrating | LIVE
While the diva Kareena Kapoor Khan rang into the celebration of Christmas 2020 with a dinner with her family and friends including Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ibrahim, Soha and Kunal Kemmu and others, Jug Jug Jeeyo costars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani turned into Santa Claus to celebrate the special day.

New Delhi Published on: December 25, 2020 8:35 IST
Bollywood celebrities know how to celebrate every festival with uber enthusiasm and extend the excitement to their fans. While the diva Kareena Kapoor Khan rang into the celebration of Christmas 2020 with a dinner with her family and friends including Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Ibrahim, Soha and Kunal Kemmu and others, Jug Jug Jeeyo costars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani turned into Santa Claus to celebrate the special day. Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Leone, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and others also extended warm wishes for their fans for Christmas 2020.

 

  • Dec 25, 2020 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Christmas 2020 with family

    Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda shared photos from their Christmas 2020 celebrations. The photos show Big B with Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, Agsastya, navya, Jaya Bachchan.

  • Dec 25, 2020 8:21 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Kangana Ranaut wishes Merry Christmas

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to extend Christmas 2020 wishes. She wrote, "Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who don’t do selective activism only around Hindu festivals."

  • Dec 25, 2020 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Its Christmas Eve dinner for Kareena Kapoor Khan and fam!

    Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a p[icture from her family dinner on Christmas Eve to wish the fans on the happy occasion. She wrote, "That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people." The picture features Junal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Karisma Kapoor and her kids, Natasha Poonawala and her husband and others.

  • Dec 25, 2020 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani turn "COOLIE Claus and Mrs Claus"

    Actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, who are currently in Chandigarh shooting for their upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo, turn "COOLIE Claus and Mrs Claus" on the occasion of Christmas 2020. Sharing a boomerang, Varun wrote, "COOLIE Claus and Mrs Claus from #juggjuggjiyo wish u a very merry Christma" On the other hand, Kiara wrote, "Mr. and Mrs. Claus from #JugJuggJeeyo wishing you all a very Merry Christmas."

