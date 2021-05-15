Kareena Kapoor shares helpful post on how to cope with COVID-anxiety

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been using her social media to share valuable information in times of COVID 19. The actress on Saturday shared a post on her Instagram story explaining how to cope with COVID-anxiety. Sharing the image she urged all to be kind to their minds. "Be kind to your mind. Reach out to a loved one or a professional mental health expert when the going gets tough and always make time to unwind."

According to the post shared by the actress, there are five things to do to cope with COVID-anxiety:

Seek out positive messages like Vaccine rollout.

Explain feeling of anxiety to a trusted person.

Take things slow. Step out of comfort zones at an individual pace.

Continue to use hand sanitisers and masks to help ease anxiety.

Be mindful of social media and news reports that may trigger anxiety.

Kareena's post comes during a time when many are facing anxiety issues owing to the pandemic. India on Saturday recorded 3,26,098 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,890 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,53,299 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,04,32,898. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,43,72,907, with 36,73,802 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 2,66,207. A total of 18,04,57,579 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

On the work front, Kareena along with filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Pratik Gandhi, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora will showcase culinary skills in a newly launched show called "Star Vs Food" on Discovery+.

Kareena will next be seen alongside Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in the upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha".

The Advait Chandan directorial is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit "Forrest Gump" starring Tom Hanks, and is set to release later this year.

