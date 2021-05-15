Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi treats fans to 'on location' pictures from Cape Town

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKA TRIPATHI Divyanka Tripathi

Actress Divyanka Tripathi is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, where she is shooting for the adventure reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11". The actress has been super active on social media and has been sharing glimpses of her stay with her fans. From visiting beaches to posing in front of a humongous giant wheel, the actress is giving fans a virtual South Africa tour of sorts. On Saturday treated her fans to a series of new pictures from the KKK sets. In the frames, the actress poses in a blue dress with a jacket. She teams the look with open hair and mustard sneakers.

"You are lucky when you have too many to choose from. Here are my recent favorites. #OnLocation #MaskOffForWorkOnly," wrote Divyanka, who is known for her role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein". Her fans seemed to have loved the images. One fan wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous," while another posted: "Aww so perfect." A lot of fans left heart emojis on the pictures too. Take a look:

Earlier, she posted some pictures from a South African beach. Ditching the normal, Divyanka wore a saree to the beach and looked absolutely stunning in it. "#BeachWear jo mann aur tann ko bhaaye," she captioned the photo and credited Bigg Boss 14 fame Abhinav Shukla for the click.

Here're some more photos the actress posted on Instagram while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi:

Other contestants of the show include Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Aastha Gill, Mahekk Chahal, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen.

--with IANS inputs

