Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Promo Video: Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes return as Devakshi, drop first look

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 Promo Video: Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes return as Devakshi

TV actors Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are all set to return to the small screen as Dev and Sonakshi for the third time in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. They are one of the most loved Telly couples and fans have been waiting to see them romancing in the popular show. After two successful seasons of KRPKAB, the star couple is here with the first promo. The channel released the video in which Dev and Sona can be seen having tea and talking about their relationship. The show will pick it up from Season 2, after Devakshi's wedding and their daughter Suhana.

Taking to Instagram, Shaheer and Erica also shared the promo videos. While Shaheer wrote, "Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishton ki gehraai mein pyaar hai yaa daraar?," Erica captioned the video, "1st look of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3"

Watch Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi promo here-

Devakshi fans couldn't hold their excitement and flooded the internet with their comments. One user wrote, "Omgg..... This promo looks amazing... And dev aur sona are love." Another wrote, "Finally it's beautiful.. giving the feel of first promo of KRPKAB so nostalgic." "Really loving the concept....Would love to see DevAkshi rediscovering the love.. As always Sony and it's realistic concepts never fail to impress!!!! Can't wait to see Kuch rang back and ofc as always my DevAkshi are looking gorgeous," said another.

Earlier, Shaheer and Erica had teased fans with videos together, hinting that they will be returning soon as Dev and Sona in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. In the video, Shaheer and Erica were seen holding hands and running carefree in the fields with the theme music of the show playing in the backdrop.

Meanwhile, while confirming season 3 of the show, Erica told E Times, "Sonakshi’s character has always been very very dear to me because it was the first that I played that type of character onscreen. The role has gotten me where I am today," adding, "It does hold a special place in my heart and that’s one of the reasons I said yes for the third season. A lot of people till date have so many good things about the show, they keep watching it. Even I watched the show again. I watched the second season and it just brings back special memories. And when I watched the show it was so refreshing. I have never seen a show like that on Indian television and it is so real and relatable. And at the same time it is so encouraging and empowering. It makes you feel oh you are part of that family."