Kareena Kapoor looks radiant as she prepares for 'griha pravesh' ceremony in unseen pic from new book

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has turned author with her debut book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. A picture of the actress reportedly from the book is being shared on social media platforms. An image of Kareena cooking for the 'griha pravesh' ceremony in her new house has surfaced on the internet.

In the picture, Kareena is preparing some milk delicasy in her kitchen. She is visibly pregnant. Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, moved into a new house in Mumbai's Bandra suburb weeks before she gave birth to their second son, Jehangir.

According to a report, the actress has addressed her little boy 'Jeh' in the book as 'Jehangir' in the caption of one of the images of her book. Kareena and Saif are yet to give any confirmation on the name.

Earlier, Kareena had shared a picture of her two sons from the book. Alongside, in the caption, she wrote, "My strength... my pride... my world! #MyPregnancyBook wouldn't be possible without my babies I can't wait for you guys to read about my journey, the experiences, and learnings. The pre-order link is in my bio. #3DaysToGo (sic)."

Kareena has often taken to Instagram to share peeks from inside the new house.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012. They welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016. They became parents to Jeh on February 21 this year. On the work front, Bebo will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Aamir Khan. Apart from this, she even has Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ in the pipeline.

Recently, she turned producer for filmmaker Hansal Mehta's yet-untitled thriller along with Ekta Kapoor. Inspired by a true-life incident, the film, which is set in the UK, is scheduled to go on floors soon.

