Sara Ali Khan Birthday: Namaste Darshako to Knock Knock jokes, super funny videos of actress

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 26th birthday on August 12, 2021. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter has time and again proved that she has an amazing sense of humour. Not just her films or acting, but also her adaa and hilarious videos capture the heart of her fans. From her 'Knock knock' jokes to 'Namaste Darshako' series Sara's Instagram is a host of videos and captions that are sure to spark a laugh riot.

Not just videos but Sara also pens some super funny captions and shayari's, popularly known as 'Sara Ki Shayari' for her fans that leave them in splits. Indeed, its a proven fact that no one can ever feel bored around Sara as her goofy side is always up for some entertainment.

As the 'Kedranath' actress turns a year older, let's take a look at some of her most loved and fun filled videos.

Take a look:

Namaste Darshako Series:

Knock Knock Jokes:

Sara Ki Shayari:

On the professional front, Sara made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath (2018). She went on to feature in movies like-- Simmba, Coolie No. 1 and Love Aaj Kal. Upcoming next is Atrangi Re in which she will be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.