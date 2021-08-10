Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan turns producer for Hansal Mehta’s thriller alongside Ekta Kapoor

It's new beginnings for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she turns producer for filmmaker Hansal Mehta's yet-untitled thriller along with Ekta Kapoor. After two decades of her career in Bollywood as an actress Kareena has stepped into producer's shoes for Scam 1992's director's upcoming venture which is inspired by a real-life incident and is set in the UK. She will also act in the film.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture with Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor. She wrote, "New beginnings."

Take a look:

Congratulatory messages poured in for Kareena from both her fans and friends in the comments section. Kareena's sister Karisma wrote, "Can’t wait for this."

Excited about her new venture, the 'Jab We Met' star said, "Very honoured and excited to work as a producer on this film with Ekta whom my family has known for years and of course to be directed by Hansal for the first time. I am a huge fan of Hansal's films and to be working with him for the first time will be special. There are a lot of firsts on this film and I cannot wait to begin this journey."

Ekta of Balaji Telefilms also expressed her happiness over collaborating with Kareena and Hansal. "Kareena Kapoor Khan is a dynamite combination of star power and talent. We last worked together on 'Veere Di Wedding' which was probably the biggest hit headlined by a female star. The second time's always a charm and I'm confident this one too will excite the audiences. To have Hansal Mehta, one of the most prolific filmmakers of our times tell this story makes it all the more exciting! Get ready for one of the most intriguing and shocking mainstream films thus far," she said.

According to Hansal, the aim of the team is "to create a fresh, gripping and moody thriller". "I am hoping will do justice to her immense talent as an actor. I look forward to venturing on this journey with Ekta & Kareena, both of whom have accomplished so much in their respective careers and are absolute powerhouses," he added. Inspired by a true-life incident, the film, which is set in the UK, is scheduled to go on floors soon.

(ANI)