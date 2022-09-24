Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a 'warm giggle' with BFFs Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat | Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a 'warm giggle' with BFFs

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is one of the finest actresses in the country, is an avid social media user. The actress recently marked her 42nd birthday and celebrated the day with her family at her dad Randhir's house. She regularly shares sneak peeks of her life on social media. Recently, she shared a wholesome picture with her BFFs Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhat.

On Saturday, the Tashan actress took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of the BFF trio. The ladies are seen having a gala time. In the picture, the trio looked all smiles. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "As we all know laughter is the best medicine…Nothing like a warm giggle with your BFFs #Keep laughing#BFFS Forever."

As soon as she dropped the picture, Amrita Arora took no time and commented, "I love you" along with heart emojis. Mallika Bhat and Zoie Akhtar also dropped heart emojis. Fans also flocked to the comment section and reacted to the BFFs picture.

Recently, Karisma Kapoor shared glimpses from Bebo's birthday celebration. In the pictures, Jeh was seen blowing out the candles while Kareena was seen holding him. The actress opted for a minimalistic look for her birthday. She was seen clad in a white dress with her hair tied back. With just brown lipstick and a natural makeup look, she exuded radiance. The Kapoor sisters were seen oozing glow as they twinned in white outfits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor recently starred in the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which was helmed by Advait Chandan. The film didn't perform well at the box office. However, she is now gearing up to make her OTT debut with The Devotion of Suspect X, which is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. She is also slated to star in Rhea Kapoor’s next yet-to-be-titled flick.

