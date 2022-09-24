Anchor Jindal Dikshit bags Bronze award for Best Emcee at the EMF Global Ace 2022

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anchor Jindal Dikshit bags Bronze award for Best Emcee

What's a show without an emcee? Dull as dishwater, we presume! These outstanding individuals carry their whims, impending charm, and vitality to every stage they go on. The event is sketchy without them! And one such individual who is loved for her on-stage spontaneity and people skills is emcee Jindal Dikshit.

The anchor has lifted the mood of more than a thousand events to date and has been awarded a dozen times for her extraordinary skills. But the recent one is big, very big! Jindal Dikshit has bagged a Bronze for Best Master of Ceremony (Emcee) of The Year at the celebrated EMF Global Ace 2022 as they held their perennial award show at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

On receiving this award, Jindal Dikshit couldn't stop gushing about it. "I'm very grateful for this award and could get over it. The moment is filled with different emotions for me, but what's topping them all right now is 'GRATITUDE'. I thank my proponents for showing their unwavering trust in me."

Well, this isn't the first time Jindal Dikshit has won an award at EMF Global Ace. The anchor was addressed with the Silver award for Best Master of Ceremony at the hands of famous singer Rekha Bhardwaj last year.

Arguably, Jindal Dikshit is worth her salt. She has proved her mettle from hosting weddings, corporate events, and award shows to gala nights. Her vivacious aura, witty banter, and excellent oratory skills make her one of the best emcees. Jindal Dikshit started anchoring just as a way of side hustle. Being a Nutritionist and Naturopathic doctor, she eventually chose her passion and made it her profession.

Her illustrious work profile includes shows like Gail India 39th Foundation Day, Fashion Times powered by Business Buddies, Pratishtha Awards, Divyabhaskar Eminence Awards 2022, and many more. In her decade-long career, Jindal has shared the stage with celebrities like Darshan Raval, Arman Malik, Sonu Nigam, Laxmikant Pyarelal ji, Emraan Hashmi, Parthiv Gohil, Ojas Rawal, Lopa Mudra Raut, Disha Vakani, Sailesh Lodha, Malaika Aroa Khan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Radhika Apte, and many more.

Latest Entertainment News