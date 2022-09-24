Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Collection Day 1: Healthy start for R Madhavan-Aparshakti Khurana's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DHOKHA ROUND D CORNER Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office collection

Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Collection Day 1: Starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumar, and Khushalii Kumar, the film which hit the theaters on September 23 witnessed a healthy start at the ticket counters, courtesy the National Cinema Day. According to trade reports, the film registered a decent collection of Rs 1.25 crore. However, the film had minted huge if the prices were not slashed on Friday. With tickets priced at just Rs 75 on Cinema Day, Dhokha became the third most preferred film of the cine-goers after 'Brahmastra' and Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol thriller 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist'.

Dhokha Round D Corner Box Office Report

According to film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, "#Dhokha gets the benefit of lower ticket rates [#NationalCinemaDay2022] on Day 1, has a healthy start [limited screens/shows]... Will be interesting to see how it fares on Day 2 and 3, when ticket rates return to normal pricing... Fri ₹ 1.25 cr. #India biz."

About Dhokha Round D Corner

Dhokha Round D Corner revolves around a housewife (Khushalii) taken hostage by a terrorist named Haq Gul, which is played by Aparshakti in her own home while her husband, essayed by Madhavan is at work. Kookie Gulati's latest suspense thriller showcases a grey shade of each character with unexpected twists and turns. But the truth is only revealed in the climax. The synopsis of the film read, "One day can change your life and Dhokha will compel the audience to ponder over what is true and what is false." ALSO READ: Dhokha Round D Corner Twitter Review: R Madhavan-Aparshakti Khurana starrer garners mixed response

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, R Madhavan-Aparshakti Khurana suspense drama is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma. It marked the debut of Khushalii Kumar.

