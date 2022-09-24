Chup Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan-Sunny Deol thriller sees a fair opening

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAMESHLAUS Chup Box Office Collection Day 1

Chup Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Deol thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist has recorded a fair opening at the ticket windows, courtesy the National Cinema Day. The morning shows registered 50-60 per cent occupancy on its day 1. With tickets priced at just Rs 75 on Cinema Day, Chup became the second most preferred film of the cine-goers after Brahmastra. As per a trade report, the R Balki directorial earned in the range of Rs 2 to 2.50 crore on Friday. However, the film had minted huge if the prices were normal.

Chup Box Office Collection Report

In Chup: Revenge of the Artist, R Balki's direction and writing have won unanimous praise. Many showered Chup with lavish praises and the film opened to an extremely positive response.

According to Box Office India, "Chup has taken a fair opening though in terms of occupancy it is good as morning shows record 50-60% occupancy on average. It is better in the bigger multiplexes. As the solid occupancy is driven by lower ticket rates and collections will not be as high as they normally would be with this occupancy.

Still it will be a decent first-day number which should go over 2 crore nett or even 2.50 crore nett. The film would not have gotten this sort of start if it was at normal rates so the film has got a huge benefit from lower rates. But it remains to be seen what happens post-Friday when rates go back to normal as it will have to find an audience then also," BOI added. ALSO READ: Chup Twitter Review and Reactions: Netizens give Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol's thriller movie 5 stars

About Chup

Chup: Revenge of The Artist tells the story of a disgruntled artiste, who turns into a serial killer after his work is singularly panned by the critics. The artiste in the film goes on a killing spree as he murders the critics and as a signature, leaves a 'star' mark on their bodies resembling the numbers of stars that critics often give to films or shows.

The psychological thriller also starring, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles. It has been bankrolled by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Jayantilal Gada, Anil Naidu and Gauri Shinde.

