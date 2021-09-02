Karan Kundrra spoke to Sidharth Shukla 'just last night' before his death

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN KUNDRRA Karan Kundrra spoke to Sidharth Shukla

The passing away of Sidharth Shukla due to a heart attack at the age of 40 has surely left the entire television fraternity in shock. Ever since the news broke, his fans, colleagues and friends have taken to social media to mourn the sudden demise. Actor Karan Kundrra was also one of them. Sharing a photo of the late actor on his verified Instagram account, Karan said it was 'just last night' that he spoke to Sidharth.

"Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone to soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad," he captioned the post.

After his sudden demise, the actor's team shared a statement requesting privacy. "We have a request We really want all of you to respect and stand with us during these tough times As Sidharth’s PR team we humbly request the media to draw a line and give his family and loved ones space and let them grieve," the statement read.

"We are all in pain! We are as shocked as you are! And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family’s privacy. And please pray for His Soul To Rest in Peace," it added.

Sidharth Shukla was a multi talented personality who not only did daily soaps but also hosted reality shows besides Bollywood projects.

He was best known for his role of 'Shivraj Shekhar' in 'Balika Vadhu'. Even after his demise he is being remembered for the way he showed his acting skills in the serial. Besides this he also did 'Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Bigg Boss 13', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' and hosted shows like 'Savdhaan India' and also did projects with Karan Johar like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.