Shehnaaz Gill is not fine after Sidharth Shukla's death, reveals actress' father

Actor Sidharth Shukla's shocking demise stunned everybody. The 40-year-old actor reportedly suffered a massive heart attack on Thursday morning. Since the news broke on social media, fans, friends and colleagues have been sharing heartfelt condolences for the actor. Sidharth, who won Bigg Boss 13 was a loved name. His bond with co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill became one of the major highlights of the reality show and fans couldn't have more of them. They were lovingly called, 'SidNaaz'. Following Sidharth's demise, while Shehnaaz is yet to speak to the media, her father, Santosh Singh Sukh informed the actress is not doing well.

"I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later," he told SpotboyE.

Sidharth was last seen on television as a guest on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane. He was accompanied by Shehnaaz Gill. Before making an appearance on Shehnaaz, Sidharth said he is quite excited about entering the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house with "my best friend" Shehnaaz Gill. The two actors made quite a loving pair during their time as contestants in 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Recently their film 'Silsila SidNaaz Ka' with Shehnaaz, who's rumoured to be his girlfriend was also released on a streaming app. Talking about it he added, "Well, 'Bigg Boss' holds a special place in my heart," he said. "It has given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Siddharth through this show. My 'Bigg Boss' journey wouldn't have been the way it was without Shehnaaz and everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly."

Sidharth Shukla was a multi-talented personality who not only did daily soaps but also hosted reality shows besides Bollywood projects.

He was best known for his role of 'Shivraj Shekhar' in 'Balika Vadhu'. Even after his demise, he is being remembered for the way he showed his acting skills in the serial. Besides this, he also did 'Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Bigg Boss 13', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7' and hosted shows like 'Savdhaan India' and also did projects with Karan Johar like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.