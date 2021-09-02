Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sidharth Shukla dies at 40: A look at actor's latest screen appearance on BB OTT, Dance Deewane

In a shocking state of affairs, actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday in Mumbai's Cooper hospital. He was 40 when he breathed his last. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital. Sidharth's family has informed the Mumbai Police that there was no foul play or him being under 'mental pressure' and they don't want any rumours regarding his death to float around.

Shukla was best known for his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu and reached unprecedented fame after winning season 13 of the reality TV show Bigg Boss in 2020.

The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. Their fans who like to call them 'SidNaaz' went gaga over their chemistry on the shows. The duo recreated the magic of their bond on the weekend special episode in Bigg Boss OTT.

Take a look:

Sidharth and Shehnaaz shot for a 'love special episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3.

Also read: RIP Sidharth Shukla: Throwback to the epic moment when actor lifted Bigg Boss 13 winning trophy | WATCH

Sidharth started his career as a model. He made his acting debut in 2008 with the show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na. He then starred in shows such as Love U Zindagi, Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut in a supporting role with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Also read: Sidharth Shukla passes away: Twitter mourn shocking demise, 'Biggest loss after Sushant Singh Rajput'