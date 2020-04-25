Image Source : INSTAGRAM Karan Johar's daughter Roohi thinks her father looks like an elephant, watch fun video

Apart from being generous with his money and donating large-heartedly to various concerns for COVID-19 relief, director and producer Karan Johar is doing his bit to keep his fans engaged during the lockdown. Karan Johar’s video series with his kids Roohi and Yash titled Lockdown With the Johars is all about brutal honesty between the three of them. Occasionally his mother, Hiroo Johar, too joins in the fun as well. Now, in the kast video, Karan Johar's daughter Roohi can be seen saying that her father resembles an elephant while she calls herself Peppa pig.

Recently, Karan Johar was seen flaunting the singing skills of his little munchkins - Roohi and Yash. The twins were seen sitting on a sofa with a guitar in their hand and trying really hard to sing in their adorable voices but are only able to hum "La La La La La," in chorus.

The spread of the novel coronavirus has put a halt on all production work in the film and television industry. Meanwhile, people are watching films and shows at different streaming platforms from the comfort of their homes. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, which was produced by Karan, is now streaming on Amazon Prime. The director-producer shared the news on Instagram.

Till the time the production work resumes, Karan is making the most of this lockdown period with his family.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage