Inside Karan Johar's 50th Birthday with Manish Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Shweta Bachchan & others | WATCH

Karan Johar, one of the most renowned filmmakers of Bollywood turned a year older on May 25. And indeed it was the time for some grand celebrations as it marked Karan's 50th birthday. His friends from the industry made sure to make it a memorable day for him. Several celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Seema, Shweta Bachchan, Maheep Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and others were snapped outside Karan's residence in Mumbai last night arriving for the big bash. They also took to social media and shared a glimpse of Karan's grand birthday celebrations. Fashion designer and his close friend Manish took to Instagram and shared a video with Karan along with a sweet note. "Happyyyy Birthdayyyyyyy my dearest and the bestest @karanjohar wish you happiness and love always #friendsforever #family," he wrote.

Farah Khan gave a special tour of Karan's walk-in closet on his 50th birthday. He shared, "Happy 50th to @karanjohar .. most sporting, witty n intelligent friend i hav #karah p.s- apologise for the number of times I said Oh My God"

The celebrities arrived at Karan's Bandra home with balloons and gifts. They all were dressed in casual outfits.

For the unversed, there has been a lot of buzz about Karan Johar's birthday party. Karan is expected to throw a grand birthday bash for the entire film fraternity on May 25. KJo will have 'black and bling' as the theme of his 50th birthday bash. The entire setup of the bash will be designed by Amrita Mahal who has worked on creating the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. A report in Pinkvilla stated, "It’s a theme party and the invitation sent out to all the attendees has a mention of the same. It’s going to be a black and bling theme for the bash."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming flick "Jugjugg Jeeyo". The trailer of the film was released on Sunday. Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor will play important roles in the film. Apart from this, he is even busy directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring-- Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The filmmaker even has projects like-- Brahmastra, Mr Aur Mrs Mahi, Yoddha, and Selfiee in the pipeline.