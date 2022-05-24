Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARANJOHAR Karan Johar to celebrate 50th birthday on May 25. Get ready for a big Bollywood bash!

Karan Johar is one of the most popular filmmakers in the Bollywood industry who is known for his grandeur not just in his films but also in his real life. The director-producer is all set to ring in his 50th birthday on May 25 this year. How can it be possible without a grand birthday bash? Yes, you are right! Karan is expected to throw a grand birthday bash for the entire film fraternity. KJo will have 'black and bling' as the theme of his 50th birthday bash. The entire setup of the bash will be designed by Amrita Mahal who has worked on creating the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmastra, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Karan is one of the most influential celebrities in the Indian film industry and therefore a superb party is expected from his end. To celebrate this milestone, he would be hosting this grand bash at Yash Raj Studios. All the top names from the film industry are expected to celebrate the big day with the 'Kal ho na ho' producer.

A report in Pinkvilla stated, "It’s a theme party and the invitation sent out to all the attendees has a mention of the same. It’s going to be a black and bling theme for the bash."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming flick "Jugjugg Jeeyo". The trailer of the film was released on Sunday. Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor will play important roles in the film.

Apart from this, he is even busy directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring-- Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The filmmaker even has projects like-- Brahmastra, Mr Aur Mrs Mahi, Yoddha, and Selfiee in the pipeline.

-with ANI inputs