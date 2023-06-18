Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya are now married; see first pics of the newlyweds

Sunday, June 18, 2023
     
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya finally exchanged vows today in front of family members and close friends. Check out the dreamy photos.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2023 13:44 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNYDEOLFC_1 Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya are now married

Sunny Deol's son Karan finally married the love of his life Drisha Acharya on June 18, 2023, in a lavish ceremony. The pair dated for a long time before taking the next step in their relationship. They exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony with just their families and close friends in attendance. The sangeet, mehendi, and haldi took place between June 15 and 17. 

The bride and groom looked absolutely breathtaking in their wedding pictures. For the D-day, Karan was seen clad in an ivory-shaded sherwani and a matching turban, while his lady love donned a red and golden lehenga. She looked like a sigh to behold in minimal accessories. In the pictures, they can be seen sporting varmalas. 

Drisha relished her once-in-a-lifetime moment as she made her entry. She looked like the happiest bride as she walked down the aisle.

Karan was seen arriving at the wedding venue with his baaraat ahead of the ceremony. Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol and Bobby Deol were spotted looking dashing in sherwanis and turbans. They were seen dancing and enjoying themselves to the sounds of dhols. 

Meanwhile, the Deol family have also planned a grand reception for the couple post the wedding, for the industry friends to attend. The other deets about their reception are awaited. 

For the unversed, Karan Deol stepped into the world of acting through the film 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019. Notably, the movie was also directed by his father, Sunny Deol. Following his debut in 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', Karan went on to appear in 'Velle' in 2021.

