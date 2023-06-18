The World of Archies: Suhana Khan's film is set to transport audiences to the enchanting town of Riverdale

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NETFLIXINDIA Suhana Khan's 'The Archies' promo

Reimagining the beloved Archie comics, the highly anticipated film "Archies" has been generating buzz ever since its announcement. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the movie takes place in the fictional hillside town of Riverdale during the 1960s, offering freshness. Adding to the excitement is the debut of star-kids Suhana Khan (daughter of Shah Rukh Khan), Khushi Kapoor (daughter of Sridevi), and Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan). With its captivating portrayal of friendship, love, music, and heartbreak, "The Archies" promises an emotionally charged and dynamic experience. The cast also includes Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda.

The promo begins by giving us a glimpse of the vibrant town of Riverdale, where young boys and girls relish the joys of life. The retro-inspired costumes and meticulously designed sets transport us to a bygone era. The characters showcase the multifaceted experiences of young adulthood. The melodious background music further enhances the teaser, leaving us eagerly awaiting the release of the final soundtrack.

The Archies promo premiered during the Tudum event in Brazil, where the cast was present. The cast gave a beautiful performance at the event. Netflix India shared the clip on Instagram and captioned it, "THE ARCHIES KA PEHLA PERFORMANCE!! We have no words because they stole ‘em all."

Speaking about the event, Zoya Akhtar said in a statement, "It is nothing short of awesome to be in São Paulo, showing the first look of The Archies at Tudum. There are local Brazilian fans and people from across the world virtually tuning in for the show. We are so far away from home and yet receiving the loudest cheers which just reminds us that music, love, and friendship are universal and have no barriers."

The film is co-produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The release date has not been announced yet.

