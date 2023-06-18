Adipurush makers respond to public backlash, revamp dialogues

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Adipurush makers respond to public backlash

Adipurush, featuring Prabhas, was released amidst high anticipation and has lived up to the expectations, receiving an overwhelming response worldwide. Audiences of all ages have been captivated by this Om Raut directorial, flocking to theatres in large numbers. However, certain dialogues in the film sparked controversy and left fans disappointed. Responding to the massive outrage expressed on social media, the makers have made the decision to modify the dialogues, taking into account the input of the audience.

The team is now revisiting the contentious dialogues to ensure they align with the core essence of the film. These changes will be reflected in theatres in the coming days. This step underscores the makers' commitment to their audience's sentiments and the pursuit of harmony, despite the film's unstoppable success at the box office.

Adipurush's dialogue writer, Manoj Muntashir, addressed the issue on his Twitter account, sharing a lengthy note. He acknowledged that certain dialogues had hurt public sentiments and announced that the makers had resolved to alter them within a week.

About Adipurush:

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush released after a bunch of controversies and dilemmas. Directed by Om Raut, the film hit the screens on June 16. Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster.

The multilingual film, produced by T-Series, released across the nation in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. The film has received a massive response from the fans.

Also read: Avinash Sachdev on facing ex-girlfriend Palak Purswani in Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Mujhe koi farak...' | EXCLUSIVE

Also read: Disha Vakani aka Daya quit TMKOC due to money? Taarak Mehta's ex-director Malav Rajda hints | EXCLUSIVE

Latest Entertainment News